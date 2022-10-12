Rogers Business Launches Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

Rogers Business announced on Wednesday it has launched Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile (formerly known as Operator Connect Mobile) in Canada.

This business solution allows mobile devices with Microsoft Teams to make and receive calls, all from a single business number. Rogers says it is the first operator in Canada to offer the Microsoft Teams solution, seen as a tool for hybrid work models.

“Rogers with Microsoft is bringing the power of truly productive mobility to Canadian businesses, allowing employees to work from the office, from home, or on-the-go, without any compromise,” said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business, in a statement. “Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile is our next step in revolutionizing the hybrid workplace, increasing mobile flexibility, and transforming enterprise infrastructure. We are proud to be the first operator globally and the first Canadian provider to exclusively offer businesses this new integrated Microsoft solution.”

Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile gives businesses one number where incoming calls can reach any Microsoft Teams device, even IP-enabled desktop phones, essentially allowing for lowering of costs for a mobile workforce.

“Hybrid work represents the biggest shift to how we work in our generation, and it requires a new operating model, spanning people, places, and processes,” said Chris Barry, President, Microsoft Canada. “Through our strategic alliance with Rogers, and with the launch of Teams Phone Mobile in Canada, we are delivering on that model by bringing new tools to Canadians that enable rich communication and collaboration – no matter where you choose to work.”

Rogers says they are the “first provider in the world to enable Teams Phone Mobile after launching Operator Connect last year as the only Canadian provider.”

Earlier today, Microsoft announced new Surface products, along with more Apple apps coming to Xbox and Windows.