Rogers EPP Deal: Pixel 7 for $0 with $50/20GB Plan, $270 Bill Credits

If you’re looking for a new smartphone and your employer offers the Rogers Preferred Program, which offers corporate plans for employees, you may want to reach out to your RPP representative.

The latest offer is for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on the Rogers Upfront Edge program, a 2-year term. Upfront Edge means you either give the device back at the end of two years, or pay back a discount you receive on the phone:

Pixel 7 – $0/month with $150 bill credit

Pixel 7 Pro – $8.62/month with $100 bill credit

Google’s Pixel 7 smartphones launched last July and we’re seeing some steep discounts now.

The phone bill credits are for new and existing customers. These phones are being offered with a $50/20GB 5G plan, which also includes $120 extra bill credits for new lines. That works out to $270 in bill credits for new lines coupled with a Pixel 7.

Rogers says Pixel bill credits will be applied on the second or third billing statements.

According to RFD, this latest Rogers EPP deal is showing up for public sector employees, so check with your employer.