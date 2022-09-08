Rogers, Fido Stores Ramp Up Security by Locking Doors, Asking for ID

Gary Ng
33 mins ago

Rogers appears to have ramped up a security policy for its retail locations to prevent theft and robberies, locking doors and even asking for ID when customers want to come in.

That’s according to the latest story from CBC News on Thursday. A Rogers spokesperson confirmed the policy and said it was started over a year ago nationwide at select stores.

“The safety of our team members and customers is of the utmost importance to us,” said a Rogers spokesperson, adding “several measures have been put in place over the last few years to improve safety in the stores, including robust training, upgraded cameras, and enhanced door screening policy.”

CBC News says some Rogers customers it spoke with said they were even asked for identification to enter the store. But one customer who had his ID and credit cards stolen, said that made it impossible to enter a Rogers store in Toronto earlier this week.

Oriol Ramirez said, “It was a bit of hassle to go all the way back [home] and by the time I got back, it had already closed,” adding “You have security guards in the store so I don’t really think it’s that necessary.”

One sign posted on a Fido store window says, “Attention—please ring the doorbell for service during business hours.” It also says, “smile, you’re on camera!”, seemingly to notify thieves they will be recorded.

Fido rogers door screening policy

Image via CBC News

The sign asks customers they will be asked prior to entering:

  • Reason for your visit
  • Looking up at the exterior security camera to ID yourself
  • Brief removal of mass for facial visibility, if worn
  • Present your government issued photo ID through the glass door/window

“Thank you for your cooperation,” says the sign, noting customers can contact the company’s privacy officer if they have concerns.

Sometimes luxury goods retailers lock their front doors and only let a few customers in at a time after ringing a bell. Now it appears this is also the case at some Rogers and Fido locations.

Have you ever had to ID yourself lately before entering a Rogers or Fido store?

