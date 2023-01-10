Rogers Giving 30GB of Free Monthly Data to Select ‘Loyal’ Customers

Image via RFD user ‘Rooster’

Rogers appears to be giving out a free 30GB data bonus to its “most valued” customers, with the offer notifying users via text message

“Loyalty has its benefits,” says the Rogers image, detailing the offer to “redeem 30GB free monthly data bonus.”

The Rogers message seen by RFD users explains, “we’re giving you 30GB of bonus data, renewed every month for 24 months, totally free with your current plan. It’s our way of saying thank you to our most valued customer—that’s you!”.

Customers can redeem their 30GB of bonus data by signing into their MyRogers account online, then find their exclusive gift and click the “get this offer link.”

Some Rogers customers that received this offer were on 25GB plans, but with the bonus data on top, they now have 55GB of data.

You may want to sign in to your MyRogers account online and see if you have this special offer waiting for you, because free data is always a good thing. We’ve seen Rogers hand out free data before but not at a 30GB per month capacity. Let us know if you got this text message.