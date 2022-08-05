Rogers Lands $170 Million from Ontario to Expand High Speed Internet

Rogers announced on Friday it has landed over $170 million to expand high speed internet in parts of rural Ontario and other underserved communities in the province.

Funding comes from Infrastructure Ontario and the Ministry of Infrastructure from the Accelerated High Speed Internet program, and will bring fibre internet to over 89,000 homes and businesses.

“Rogers will significantly invest to build and upgrade broadband infrastructure in Ontario over the next three years in up to 98 communities, across 22 service areas such as Ottawa, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Durham, Muskoka, Niagara, Simcoe, and Grey,” explained the company in a press release.

When the fibre internet expansion completes, Ignite internet with speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps download and upload will become available, along with services such as Ignite TV and SmartStream.