Rogers Lands $170 Million from Ontario to Expand High Speed Internet

Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Lincoln ontario rogers

Rogers announced on Friday it has landed over $170 million to expand high speed internet in parts of rural Ontario and other underserved communities in the province.

Funding comes from Infrastructure Ontario and the Ministry of Infrastructure from the Accelerated High Speed Internet program, and will bring fibre internet to over 89,000 homes and businesses.

“Rogers will significantly invest to build and upgrade broadband infrastructure in Ontario over the next three years in up to 98 communities, across 22 service areas such as Ottawa, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Durham, Muskoka, Niagara, Simcoe, and Grey,” explained the company in a press release.

When the fibre internet expansion completes, Ignite internet with speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps download and upload will become available, along with services such as Ignite TV and SmartStream.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

CRTC to Invest $20.5 Million for LTE Wireless Along Highways in 3 Provinces

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said it would spend up to $20.5 million from the Broadband Fund to expand LTE wireless along 425 kilometres of highways and roads in Manitoba, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The CRTC says the funds will "also support improved Internet and mobile wireless access that will benefit 2,250 households in...
Gary Ng
19 hours ago