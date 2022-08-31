Rogers Launches 8 Gbps Internet Speeds with Wi-Fi 6E Modem

Rogers announced on Wednesday the launch of its 8 Gbps Ignite internet plan, along with a new Wi-Fi 6E modem. Rogers touts it is the “first major provider in Canada to launch a new Wi-Fi modem with Wi-Fi 6E.”

The telecom says 8 Gbps Ignite internet is now available in select areas in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

“As part of Our Commitment to Canadians to deliver network reliability and exceptional services, we are investing in cutting-edge technologies to ensure we are providing the best online experience,” said Robert Dépatie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Home & Business, Rogers Communications, in a statement.

“Pushing the boundaries of what is possible is core to Rogers innovation and with the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E along with our premium Ignite Internet with 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds, customers will have access to the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology available – the first of any major provider in Canada – and Canada’s fastest Internet speeds,” added Dépatie.

Back in April, Rogers teased it would launch 8 Gbps internet speeds this summer, with a goal to hit 10 Gbps symmetrical download and upload speeds.