Rogers Launches 8 Gbps Internet Speeds with Wi-Fi 6E Modem

Rogers announced on Wednesday the launch of its 8 Gbps Ignite internet plan, along with a new Wi-Fi 6E modem. Rogers touts it is the “first major provider in Canada to launch a new Wi-Fi modem with Wi-Fi 6E.”
The telecom says 8 Gbps Ignite internet is now available in select areas in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
“As part of Our Commitment to Canadians to deliver network reliability and exceptional services, we are investing in cutting-edge technologies to ensure we are providing the best online experience,” said Robert Dépatie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Home & Business, Rogers Communications, in a statement.
“Pushing the boundaries of what is possible is core to Rogers innovation and with the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E along with our premium Ignite Internet with 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds, customers will have access to the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology available – the first of any major provider in Canada – and Canada’s fastest Internet speeds,” added Dépatie.
Back in April, Rogers teased it would launch 8 Gbps internet speeds this summer, with a goal to hit 10 Gbps symmetrical download and upload speeds.
Other articles in the category: Rogers
Rogers Outage Questions Fair Game at Shaw Merger Trial, Says Competition Tribunal
The federal Competition Tribunal has decided to allow questions regarding the July 8 nationwide Rogers network outage at the upcoming hearing for the telecom giant's proposed $26 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications — reports CBC. On Friday, the Tribunal heard submissions from Rogers and Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell on the matter. The Tribunal consequently...
Rogers Internet is Down for Some Customers in Ontario and Quebec
Some Rogers customers may be questioning their purpose in life, as the company’s internet service is down for the count for select customers in Ontario and Quebec. According to various tweets online, Rogers internet is down for the count for some customers, with some outages starting this morning: https://twitter.com/jeffsage/status/1564385086698561537 https://twitter.com/ElcorParkour/status/1564385810048335872 https://twitter.com/matt_dubuc/status/1564402609766686721 https://twitter.com/supomus/status/1564372545360596992 https://twitter.com/oldmugsy/status/1564355220330668032 Downdetector is...
Rogers is ‘Committed to Canadians’, Reiterates Network Reliability Plans [VIDEO]
Rogers shared a new video on Friday detailing how it is “committed to Canadians,” specifically in its next steps to ensure network reliability. The video comes after Rogers internet and wireless went down nationwide in July, taking 13 million consumer and business customers offline, while also taking down the entire Interac network. Rogers reiterates it...