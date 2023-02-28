Rogers Partners with Microsoft for 5G Developer Platform

Rogers and Microsoft announced a new partnership today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

On Tuesday, Rogers said it would be teaming up with Microsoft for an “exclusive Canadian partnership” in the private preview of Azure Programmable Connectivity, which lets developers build network-aware 5G applications.

“Rogers’ longstanding partnership with Microsoft has resulted in a number of industry-first solutions for Canadian businesses and consumers and this latest collaboration will open many new doors,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada. “Together we are empowering Canadian developers to innovate and shape the future of 5G applications, all powered by Rogers’ national 5G network, the largest in the country.”

With the Azure Programmable Connectivity platform, Rogers says select Canadian developers will get secure access to a location-based API on the company’s national 5G network, to build applications that will let them locate their devices anytime, anywhere.

Rogers says it collaborated with Canadian Internet of Things company CloudHawk to create its location-based API.

“At Microsoft, we are working with telecom leaders like Rogers to unlock new opportunities with cloud, automation and AI that will improve connectivity for Canadians,” said Chris Barry, President, Microsoft Canada, in a statement. “Today’s announcement, which builds on our significant partnership with Rogers, will put modern connected apps even closer to the problems we need to solve.”

Microsoft says in North America, it’s working only with Rogers in Canada and AT&T and T-Mobile in the USA. In Europe, it has teamed up with Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica; and Singtel in Asia. The company shared a video detailing its Azure Programmable Connectivity collaboration with AT&T, below: