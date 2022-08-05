Rogers Student Plan 2022: $55 for 20GB Data

Rogers is offering a student plan for 2022 in the form of $55 for 20GB of data, available at retailers such as Wireless Wave, Best Buy, The Mobile Shop, Costco Wireless, Tbooth and more.

That’s according to ‘Thatdealguy’ from RFD, who notes the $55/20GB plan is the $90 Infinite 5G plan with $35/month off in various discounts. There’s a $25/month off discount, along with the $5/month autopay discount and another $5/month off discount (24 months only), taking the plan down to $55/month.

Activation fees are paid upfront but you will get it back as a bill credit, seen on your second or third bill.

If you’re an existing Rogers customer and want to switch to this plan—you’ll need to pay a $50 service fee now known as an “enrolment fee”.

To get this Rogers student plan, you need a school email, student ID number or transcript to verify your eligibility.

According to a Wireless Wave store in B.C. we spoke with on the phone, they did confirm this Rogers $55/20GB plan is available for students. But they emphasized that various factors determine the plan’s discounts and terms.

Flanker brands such as Roger’s Fido, Telus’ Koodo and Bell’s Virgin Plus are offering a $60 plan with 20GB right now, but it’s at 4G speeds.