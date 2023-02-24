Rogers to Increase Price of Select EPP Plans Next Month

Rogers earlier this week sent out a text message to select valued customers, notifying them of some free monthly data bonuses and bill credits.

While some customers received notifications of these no-strings-attached freebies, they also noticed bill increases as well.

According to one RFD on a Rogers Preferred Program (RPP) plan, their monthly bill also included a note about a price increase slated for March.

“The monthly service fee for your wireless plan shown on this bill will increase by $4 (plus taxes) starting on the date of your first bill after March 6, 2023,” reads the notice. This Rogers customer noted they were on a $50/25GB RPP plan, which will soon turn to $54 per month.

The Rogers price increase notice can be seen below:

“I got the offer to increase my data as well. I was checking my bill while in the account. I also found a message of rate increase starting March 6th. So the 10GB is not really free after all,” said RFD user ‘Inclemental’.

You may want to check your Rogers bill to see if you have any rate plan increases coming next month.