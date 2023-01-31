Staples to Exclusively Sell Bell Services, Rogers and Telus Dropped

Staples Canada and Bell announced a multi-year exclusive agreement on Tuesday, to sell Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services at Staples stores across Canada for both consumers and small businesses.

Both companies will also partner to sell Bell services to medium businesses through the Staples Professional sales team.

Beginning in late spring 2023, Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile products and services will debut at in-store kiosks inside Staples locations, staffed by Staples sales associates. The companies note mobility services will launch at 300 Staples locations across Canada, with Bell and Virgin Plus Internet, TV and home phone services available at most Staples locations within Bell’s wireline footprint.

Staples will also hire 800 full-time and part-time staff across the country.

“We are pleased to partner with Bell, bringing together two exceptional Canadian brands to support consumers and businesses across the country,” said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada, in an issued statement. “In working together, we will strengthen and grow our product and services offering, creating game changing value and convenience for consumers and businesses.”

Back in August 2021, Staples Wireless launched, offering wireless services from Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, Chatr Mobile and Public Mobile for regular customers and small to medium sized businesses. Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile services were notably absent.

Now, this has flipped entirely as Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile services will exclusively be sold at Staples locations, with Rogers and Telus offerings dropped. As of writing, Staples.ca still shows offerings from Rogers, Telus, Fido, Chatr and Koodo.

“Bell is delighted to collaborate with Staples to provide our customers greater convenience and service for their communications needs,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, Bell, in an issued statement. “Staples is a leader in providing small and medium businesses the solutions they need to keep their businesses running smoothly and we’re excited to partner with them to offer businesses superb Internet, TV, phone and mobility services on Canada’s largest and award-winning network.”

Bell also owns The Source retail stores, where it only sells its own telecom services.