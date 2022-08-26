SpaceX Starlink to Launch Global Cellphone Service in 2023 [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

elon musk t-mobile starlink

T-Mobile and SpaceX announced at the latter’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, a new Starlink cellphone service, that will be available worldwide.

According to Musk, this new service will launch when version 2 Starlink satellites launch in 2023. Essentially, this cellphone service will eliminate dead zones worldwide, says Musk. It will save lives, says Musk, saying this “is incredible.”

Musk says they are building a special antenna that’s “very big” and “extremely advanced” in order to make this work. The SpaceX CEO says the new Starlink cellphone service should be able to work with phones in your pocket and in your car. Speeds should be 2-4 Mbps, offering calls and texts. “This is a hard problem that has not been solved before,” says Musk.

T-Mobile and SpaceX say they are reaching out to other carriers that want to sign up for this Starlink cellphone service for reciprocal roaming.

Will iPhone users be able to use iMessage with Starlink’s cellphone service? T-Mobile didn’t answer noting it’s a new announcement and they need to get involved with partners. The same goes for Android and messaging with Google phones.

Musk says “the phone you currently have will work”.

This service could essentially free Canadians of voice, text and data from ‘Big 3’ telecoms here, if they’re ready to open their wallets. Of course, these initial speeds aren’t as fast as LTE or 5G, but this new service will allow for your cellphone to go to anywhere on earth, where Starlink satellites are available.

You can watch the live event ongoing below:

…developing, more to follow

Other articles in the category: Carriers

CRTC Chair’s Beer with Bell Exec Cleared of Wrongdoing, Says Ethics Commissioner

The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner (CIEC) has cleared Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chair Ian Scott's controversial 2019 pub meeting with Mirko Bibic, then-COO, now-CEO of Bell, of any wrongdoing or conflict — reports The Star. Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion launched a probe into the issue after the Office...
Nehal Malik
7 hours ago

Rogers Answers More Outage Questions to CRTC, But Hides Info from Public

Rogers has answered another round of questions from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) over last month's nationwide Rogers network outage that left much of Canada without phone and internet service — reports The Globe and Mail. The telecom giant previously explained that the large-scale disruption was caused by a coding error during an...
Nehal Malik
9 hours ago

Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile and Chatr Promos Offer Up to 10GB/month Bonus Data

The discount brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell have stepped up their back-to-school promotions, offering up to 10GB/month in bonus data. Public Mobile on Thursday announced it is launching a 2GB/month data bonus promo (12 months only), for new activations on a $25/month or higher plan, with promo code 12MONTHS2GB. For $25/month, that works out […]
Gary Ng
9 hours ago