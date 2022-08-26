SpaceX Starlink to Launch Global Cellphone Service in 2023 [VIDEO]

T-Mobile and SpaceX announced at the latter’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, a new Starlink cellphone service, that will be available worldwide.

According to Musk, this new service will launch when version 2 Starlink satellites launch in 2023. Essentially, this cellphone service will eliminate dead zones worldwide, says Musk. It will save lives, says Musk, saying this “is incredible.”

Starlink V2, launching next year, will transmit direct to mobile phones, eliminating dead zones worldwide — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

Musk says they are building a special antenna that’s “very big” and “extremely advanced” in order to make this work. The SpaceX CEO says the new Starlink cellphone service should be able to work with phones in your pocket and in your car. Speeds should be 2-4 Mbps, offering calls and texts. “This is a hard problem that has not been solved before,” says Musk.

T-Mobile and SpaceX say they are reaching out to other carriers that want to sign up for this Starlink cellphone service for reciprocal roaming.

Will iPhone users be able to use iMessage with Starlink’s cellphone service? T-Mobile didn’t answer noting it’s a new announcement and they need to get involved with partners. The same goes for Android and messaging with Google phones.

Musk says “the phone you currently have will work”.

This service could essentially free Canadians of voice, text and data from ‘Big 3’ telecoms here, if they’re ready to open their wallets. Of course, these initial speeds aren’t as fast as LTE or 5G, but this new service will allow for your cellphone to go to anywhere on earth, where Starlink satellites are available.

You can watch the live event ongoing below:

…developing, more to follow