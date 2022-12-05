TekSavvy Referral Program Offers $120 in Bill Credits for Each Party

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

TekSavvy announced on Monday it has launched a new referral program in time for the holiday season, offering both parties $120 in bill credits each.

The new “Give $120 and Get $120” program is “about pivoting from spending on unnecessary items to sharing savings between customers and their friends or family,” said a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada. Each party will get a $10 bill credit stretched out over 12 months, for $120 in total bill credits.

TekSavvy announced this to some media through a holiday-related package drop, and in our case, a Kensington Webcam was sent our way.

“Every day TekSavvy continues to push for fair prices and better Internet, taking on the big guys so our customers don’t have to,” said Pierre Aube, Chief Operating Officer for TekSavvy, in an issued statement. “In the spirit of helping out more, we decided to make this holiday shopping period about giving to our customers and their friends and family.”

TekSavvy says this holiday campaign launched on December 1 and runs until January 31, 2023.

“Consumers are sensitive to inflation, shrinkflation and value for services,” added Aube. “So we decided to make this year about community and created a program that people can use to share and save.”

Back in August, TekSavvy urged the Competition Bureau to fight what it called ‘predatory pricing’ by incumbents such as Bell, while also asking why the federal government won’t “enforce the law.”

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Rogers-Shaw Merger Hearing vs Competition Bureau Concludes

The evidentiary portion of the Competition Bureau's federal Competition Tribunal hearing against Rogers and Shaw over their proposed $26 billion merger came to a close on Thursday, following 18 days of testimony, parades of witnesses, and strenuous cross-examination (via The Globe and Mail). Oral arguments from the two sides are scheduled for December 13 and...
Nehal Malik
2 days ago

Bell MTS Doesn’t Have to Give Monthly Updates on Winnipeg Landline Outages Anymore: CRTC

The Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) no longer requires Bell Canada subsidiary Bell MTS to provide monthly updates on landline outages reported in Manitoba earlier this year (via CTV News) Back in May, Bell MTS users across Manitoba, especially in the Winnipeg area, started complaining of landline service outages. Manitobans were experiencing weeks-long landline blackouts...
Nehal Malik
3 days ago
planhub

Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 30

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Get iPhone 14 […]
IIC Deals
5 days ago