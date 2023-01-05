Koodo Offering Monthly Data Bonuses Again, Such as $3 for 25GB for Select Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up some monthly data bonus deals for select customers, in what appears to be an effort to offer more data but also bump up average customer bills.

According to RFD user ‘Zaromo’, Koodo sent out text messages today to select customers, offering the following data add-on offers that can be activated in the next seven days:

5GB of additional monthly data to your account for $1 per month: reply ADDFIVE

10GB of additional monthly data to your account for $2 per month, reply ADDTEN

25GB of additional monthly data to your account for $3 per month: reply ADD25

If you use a lot of data, these add on prices are far cheaper than the cost of extra data from Koodo, which is billed at $130 for 1GB.

Koodo says this is an offer to kick off the New Year. “What better way to start the New Year than getting an offer so good that we can barely believe it! Reply in the next 7 days to add EXTREMELY affordable monthly bonus data to your account,” reads the Koodo text message.

If you’re a Koodo customer, you may want to check your text messages to see if you received this offer above, as it’s seemingly targeting users that don’t use a lot of data.

Last month, we told you about Koodo offering the same monthly data add-on offer, also sent out via text message.