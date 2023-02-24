Koodo Stream+ Price to Increase in March, Likely Because of Apple

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

koodo stream+ march 2023

Back in July 2022, Koodo launched Stream+, which it called Canada’s first bundle of Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, and discovery+ that was available for existing customers at the price of $25 per month.

Stream+ is only available for mobility customers and the bundle would save 20% on these streaming services.

But last October, Apple increased the price of its services including Apple TV+ by 50%, jumping from $5.99 to $8.99 per month and $59.99 to $89.99 per month.

Many Koodo Stream+ customers wondered if this price jump would affect their bundled plan, and now we’re seeing the effects of that.

According to an email sent from Koodo to Stream+ customers seen by iPhone in Canada, a price increase to Stream+ is coming in March 2023. The email says this “adjustment” reflects a price change of one of the streaming services included in the Stream+ bundle, without mentioning any names (*cough* Apple). This will take Stream+ to $28 per month for Apple TV+, Netflix Premium and discovery+.

The price change to Stream+ comes five months after Apple increased the price of Apple TV+. The Koodo website has yet to reflect the change but it should happen in March.

We’ve reached out to Koodo for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Brad!

Other articles in the category: Telus

Telus Partners with Amazon Web Services for New Smart Living Solution

Telus announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a smart living solution for home automation using all of your connected devices. The solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple device manufacturers and service providers. Telus says its smart living solution will make it easier...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Best 5G Network in Canada? Rogers, Telus, Bell Compared by OpenSignal Again

Opensignal on Thursday published its latest 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience Reports for Canada, comparing 5G and overall wireless services offered by Bell, Telus, and Rogers based on data collected between October 1 and December 29, 2022. The independent analytics company found the three national telecom operators tied for both 5G Reach and 5G...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Watching Animal Videos Makes Canadians Feel Happier, Says Telus

According to a new survey from Telus, 80% of Canadians feel happier after watching animal videos online, while 63% of respondents said it improves their mood. The study found that half of the respondents prefer watching animal content online over other types of media. Furthermore, 70% of pet owners were motivated to get a pet...
Usman Qureshi
3 days ago