Koodo Stream+ Price to Increase in March, Likely Because of Apple

Back in July 2022, Koodo launched Stream+, which it called Canada’s first bundle of Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, and discovery+ that was available for existing customers at the price of $25 per month.

Stream+ is only available for mobility customers and the bundle would save 20% on these streaming services.

But last October, Apple increased the price of its services including Apple TV+ by 50%, jumping from $5.99 to $8.99 per month and $59.99 to $89.99 per month.

Many Koodo Stream+ customers wondered if this price jump would affect their bundled plan, and now we’re seeing the effects of that.

According to an email sent from Koodo to Stream+ customers seen by iPhone in Canada, a price increase to Stream+ is coming in March 2023. The email says this “adjustment” reflects a price change of one of the streaming services included in the Stream+ bundle, without mentioning any names (*cough* Apple). This will take Stream+ to $28 per month for Apple TV+, Netflix Premium and discovery+.

The price change to Stream+ comes five months after Apple increased the price of Apple TV+. The Koodo website has yet to reflect the change but it should happen in March.

We’ve reached out to Koodo for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Brad!