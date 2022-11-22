Public Mobile Black Friday Plan: $35/20GB with 4G Speeds

Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile has announced a new Black Friday promo plan available today, in the form of a $35/20GB plan for 15 months only.
This is the company’s $55/20GB plan with 4G speeds, but discounted by $20 off for 15 months only, when activating with the promo code 20OFFMONTHLY.
Public Mobile says this Black Friday plan is available for new customers who activate online.
As of writing, prepaid competitors Lucky Mobile (Bell) and Chatr (Rogers) have yet to offer similar plans. Currently, only $35/4.5GB and $35/7.5GB (after bonus data) plans are available, respectively.
Public Mobile says on month 16 the price will jump back to $55/month, or if a rate plan is changed earlier. It might take up to two business days for the bonus data to be applied to your account.
Currently, Public Mobile is offering a $40/15GB and $45/20GB plan for existing customers when they log in to their account. Click here to see other Public Mobile Black Friday offers.
