Public Mobile Cyber Monday 2022 Deal: $35/20GB Plan

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has extended its Black Friday 2022 deal that offered a $35/20GB plan for Cyber Monday.
When new customers activate online and use promo code 20OFFMONTHLY, they can get the company’s $55 plan with 20GB with a $20/month credit for 15 months, taking the plan down to $35/20GB with 4G speeds, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and international SMS/MMS. On month 16, the plan will jump back up to $55.
As of writing, rivals Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) do not have matching offers. Chatr has a 10GB data bonus for 12 months available, on plans priced $30 or higher. Lucky Mobile is offering 10GB of data bonus for 12 months on plans $35 or higher. Even with the data bonus, Chatr and Lucky aren’t close to the 20GB total being offered by Public Mobile.
Click here to check out Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile Cyber Monday cell phone promos; click here to see Rogers, Telus and Bell Cyber Monday cell phone deals.
