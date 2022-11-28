Public Mobile Cyber Monday 2022 Deal: $35/20GB Plan

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has extended its Black Friday 2022 deal that offered a $35/20GB plan for Cyber Monday.

When new customers activate online and use promo code 20OFFMONTHLY, they can get the company’s $55 plan with 20GB with a $20/month credit for 15 months, taking the plan down to $35/20GB with 4G speeds, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and international SMS/MMS. On month 16, the plan will jump back up to $55.

As of writing, rivals Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) do not have matching offers. Chatr has a 10GB data bonus for 12 months available, on plans priced $30 or higher. Lucky Mobile is offering 10GB of data bonus for 12 months on plans $35 or higher. Even with the data bonus, Chatr and Lucky aren’t close to the 20GB total being offered by Public Mobile.

