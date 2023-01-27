Public Mobile Extends 2023 Lunar New Year Promo

Earlier this month, Public Mobile launched a Lunar New Year promo offering a 5GB bonus on select plans. This promo was supposed to end on February 5, 2023, but today Public Mobile says it has been extended.
Public Mobile says this Lunar New Year promo is now being extended by a couple of days to February 7, 2023.
The 5GB data bonus is only available for 8 months and for plans priced at $40, $50, $55 and $60 per month. New customers need to activate online and use code BONUS5FOR8 to get the bonus data.
Also back is a $40/15GB plan for Lunar New Year as well, saving you $20/month.
