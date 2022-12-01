Public Mobile Holiday Freebies are Back, Offering Free Data and More

Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile has announced its holiday freebies are back for 2022, offering free data, long distance and more.

“During this season of giving, we’re bringing back our Holiday Rewards and we’ve got some amazing things to give!”, said Public Mobile on Thursday.

Public Mobile is offering up the following freebies for 2022 to all customers:

2GB of free data

500 free international minutes (Canada, United States, China, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Venezuela)

1GB of free data, redeemed through Public Points

From December 1-15, customers can expect to receive a text message from Public Mobile offering these holiday gifts. You must reply “YES2” to accept the free data and long distance minutes, which will then be automatically applied to your account.

New customers that activate before December 31, 2022, will also be eligible for these freebies.

The free data and long distance minutes will remain on a customer’s account until used.

The freebies this year are the same as 2021, except last year refer-a-friend bonuses were $30.