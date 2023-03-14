Public Mobile Offering $40/15GB Promo Plan with Free SIM Card

Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile is advertising a $40/15GB promo plan right now, while also noting it is offering free SIM cards with free shipping, until March 31, 2023.

The $40/15GB promo plan first debuted last fall for existing customers, seemingly as a way to switch legacy customers over to the new plan which offered more value. It’s been hanging around for a while now.

This plan is normally priced at $60 per month but is a $15 discount per month down to $40. Customers get 3x points back worth $6/month in value says Public Mobile. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international SMS/MMS.

Public Mobile says this “limited time offer” is not stackable with other in-market offers or promo codes.

As of writing, Bell’s Lucky Mobile has a $40 plan with 4.5GB of data with auto pay, while Rogers’ Chatr has a $30 plan with 6.5GB of data after auto pay. Expect both of these companies to match Public Mobile at some point soon.