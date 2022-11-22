Telus Releases 4th Annual Indigenous Reconciliation & Connectivity Report

Telus has just released its fourth annual Indigenous Reconciliation & Connectivity Report, detailing how the company embeds Reconciliation within its business, while sharing inspiring stories of connectivity and modern technology.

Last year, Telus says it became the first tech company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan and remains committed to Indigenous engagement moving into 2023 and beyond.

Key milestones for Telus’ Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan 2022 include:

Connectivity: In partnership with Indigenous governments, Telus connected 12 more Indigenous lands to broadband Internet in 2022. Now, more than 83% of homes, small businesses, and governing bands on Indigenous land can access high-speed internet and participate in digital tools. Enabling social outcomes: The Indigenous Communities Fund provided $100,000 in grants to five Indigenous-led organizations, focused on mental health and well-being; language and cultural revitalization; access to education; and community building. Another $100,00 will be allocated to additional projects by the end of 2022. Cultural responsiveness & relationships: In partnership with the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and Indigenous artist Carey Newman (Hayalthkin’geme), TELUS committed $1 million to launch the digital Witness Blanket project to further amplify truth-telling from Indigenous voices and Survivors about the residential school system. Economic Reconciliation: The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good invested $6 million in Indigenous-owned for-profit companies.

“Connecting Indigenous communities is so much more than building cell towers and laying fibre-optic cables,” said Telus COO Tony Geheran in an issued statement.

“Indigenous-led solutions with lasting impacts, such as those highlighted throughout this report, are key to our Reconciliation efforts at Telus, and we are privileged to collaborate with Indigenous leaders, organizations, and governments as we work towards a future where all Indigenous communities are connected,” added Geheran.

Last year, Telus provided relief to Indigenous communities affected by the fires, floods, and mudslides across B.C.

Its network team worked around the clock to maintain and repair service to keep customers connected, donated hundreds of mobile devices and delivered more than 8,650 pounds of food and essential goods including PPE by boat, car, and helicopter to residents in need.