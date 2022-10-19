Telus Bringing 5G to Project Arrow Concept EV that’s Backed by Federal Funding

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Project Arrow EV

Telus announced on Wednesday it will be the exclusive 5G connectivity partner for Project Arrow, the first fully electric car that’s being designed and built in Canada by Canadians using Canadian suppliers.

The news was shared at the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) annual conference in Windsor, Ontario. The Project Arrow concept electric vehicle will start a tour across North America in 2023.

Telus will be the 5G connectivity partner for Project Arrow for the latter’s vehicle telematics, infotainment and driver assistance services.

“This exciting partnership is another achievement in TELUS’ journey to bring superior connectivity to everyone in Canada and enable the next wave of 5G capabilities, such as multi-access edge computing (MEC) and network slicing, further advancing Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling important innovations for businesses and sectors to contribute to a healthier, safer and more sustainable world,” said a Telus spokesperson in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Project Arrow currently is in Phase 3, its engineering and build phase that is set to be completed by December 2022. In Phase 4, the concept EV will go on a tour in Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Palo Alto, Las Vegas and San Antonio, with plans to debut at CES 2023.

The car was designed by Carleton University’s School of Industrial Design and the Project Arrow program has received $5 million funded by the federal government, which continues to tout Canada as an investment opportunity for EV automakers.

Telus has committed to using 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 and being net carbon-neutral company-wide by 2030.

Other articles in the category: Telus

telus credit card processing fee

CRTC Says Telus Credit Card Fee Decision Now Coming in December

According to a report from The Globe and Mail, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is taking a closer look at Telus's proposed credit card processing fee and has delayed its decision to December. Back in August, Telus asked the CRTC for approval to start charging customers an additional 1.5% on all credit card payments...
Nehal Malik
2 days ago
public mobile new 4G plans

Public Mobile Launches New Plans with ‘Digital Savings’

Telus prepaid brand, Public Mobile, announced on Monday it now offers new plans with “digital savings”. According to the wireless carrier, “Our 100% digital storefront and online support means we can pass our savings onto you.” Back in July, Public Mobile revived 4G speed plans and today we see an adjustment of both its 4G […]
Gary Ng
2 days ago