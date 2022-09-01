Telus Business ‘Winback’ August 2022: $30/25GB Plan for 24 Months

If you recently switched away from a Telus business plan to Rogers, you may be expecting a call from the ‘winback’ department.
The latest deal apparently being offered, is the company’s regular $45/25GB ‘winback’ plan, but with an added $360 in credits spread over 24 months, or $15/month off. This results in a plan that is $30/month with 25GB of data, which is pretty decent.
The RFD user who received this plan over the phone from a business manager showing an Alberta number on caller ID. It’s unclear if this $30/25GB plan is available for regular consumer customers.
Again, this is one of those ‘your mileage may vary’ (YMMV) plans, meaning it’s not going be available for everyone. But if you’re a Telus business customer this might be the time to contact a rep to see if you can nab this latest ‘winback’ plan offer, as they are always changing.
