Telus Crave Subscribers Say ‘House of the Dragon’ Only Showing 5 Episodes

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

telus crave optik tv

Some Telus Optik customers with Crave subscriptions appear to be having some issues with accessing all episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

For those trying to watch the debut season of House of the Dragon on Telus set top boxes, they’re only able to access the first five episodes, out of the full 10. The season finale of House of the Dragon aired on October 23, 2022.

Crave is available with Telus Optik TV through various bundles as a ‘Premium’ choice option, alongside the likes of Netflix and WWE Network. Telus Optik TV subscribers can access Crave through channel 404 and when the service is added, billing is through your single Telus account.

One Telus customer said on Thursday, “I have Crave through Telus. Trying to watch House of the Dragon on demand/HBO but it only goes up to episode 5. What’s the deal?”. Many chimed in to say they had the same issue with the Telus set top box.

When you’re binge-watching the entire season and you’re limited to only the first half, that can be frustrating. This is likely a bug that will be fixed soon.

We’ve reached out to Telus for comment on the issue and will update this story accordingly.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Promo: $40 Plan with 15GB of 4G Speed Data for Select Customers

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, is offering up a special $40 plan with 15GB of 4G speed data to select customers. This promotion is available when Public Mobile customers log into their accounts online. Eligible customers will see a promo offer of $40/15GB, with unlimited Canada-wide talk and international SMS/MMS, to go with voicemail and […]
Gary Ng
31 mins ago

Koodo Launches ‘Pick Your Perk’ Plans with Freebies such as Rollover Data

Telus-owned Koodo announced on Thursday the launch of its new Pick Your Perk plans, which it says is a new line of customizable plans starting from $45, that offer the choice of one free feature. Koodo told iPhone in Canada that different rate plans offer different perk options. Looking at Koodo’s website, here’s what we’re […]
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Rogers Adds ‘5G+’ Branding to Infinite Plans, Debuts Speed Caps

Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers have been busy rolling out 3500 MHz 5G spectrum this year that offers wider coverage and faster download speeds. Rogers started its rollout in June, while Telus and Bell also started in the summer as well. Telus and Bell have marketed 3500 MHz spectrum plans as “5G+” and now Rogers […]
Gary Ng
2 days ago