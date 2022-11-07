Telus EPP Early Black Friday Deals Now Available: iPhone 13, iPhone 14 on Sale

For those looking for Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) offers, some early Black Friday deals are now available. The Telus EPP program is offered to businesses to offer smartphone deals for their employees.
According to Telus, the following deals are available:
- Save $120 on all activations on a 2-year term + waived $50 connection fee on new activations
- iPhone 13 128GB for $10/month on Bring-It-Back (plus $120 bill credit; no activation fee)
- iPhone 14 128GB for $20/month on Bring-It-Back (plus $120 bill credit; no activation fee)
- $66.50/45GB unlimited data plan (5G+) with unlimited nationwide talk and international messaging
It’s also possible to get an iPhone 13 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) for $3.75 per month for 24 months and $260 on the Bring-It-Back program, according to RFD.
One other discount that was possible was $60 off a device plan over a 2-year term, or $2.50/month off for 24 months.
Telus also offers a $60/25GB EPP plan right now.
With Black Friday looming, we may see better deals pop up later.
