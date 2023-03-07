Telus Launches New Optik TV with Simpler Interface, Voice Remote and More

Telus announced today the launch of its next generation of Optik TV, detailing a “revolutionary content experience” is now here.

Optik TV brings live and on demand TV to all devices while offering new features such as personalized profiles, universal search, voice remote, plus access to apps through the Google Play Store.

The Telus TV Digital Box with Bluetooth voice remote brings a simplified menu, showing “Home”, “Live TV” and “On Demand” menus up top.

The voice remote is powered by Google Assistant, allowing customers to search for shows with their voice. The cloud PVR offers unlimited recordings, accessible from any device and from anywhere in Canada, accessible through the Telus TV+ mobile app. The remote also has shortcut buttons to access Netflix and Prime Video with one click.

Telus says customers can also create a customized home page for sports with easy access to their favourite events and sports teams.

“The new Optik TV is a fully-integrated, streamlined content experience that transforms the way Canadians access entertainment at home and on the go. By simplifying how customers find, stream and interact with their favourite content, it solves common pain points so they can spend less time dealing with the complexity and cost of entertainment, like switching between inputs and managing multiple subscriptions, and more time actually enjoying it,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Connected Home, Entertainment & Enablement, Telus, in a statement.

Here’s a picture of Telus Optik TV remote and slimmer set-top box:

Telus Optik TV starts with an included Core TV package that includes up to 36 HD channels. A Core+ Premium package includes a premium streaming service such as Netflix for $38 per month (on a two-year term) with Telus Internet, while other theme and premium packages are also available.