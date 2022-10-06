Telus, Peel Police Partner to Advance Use of 5G for First Responders

Peel Regional Police Service (PRP) and Telus have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the use of 5G technology for first responders, providing greater connection while in the field.

The collaboration will support mission-critical communications, protect the well-being of communities and connect first responders quickly and efficiently with members of the public in emergency situations.

The goal is to connect individuals in crisis with virtual mental health services and equip first responders with improved multimedia tools and real-time data.

As part of this agreement, PRP and Telus will begin collaboration on the following pillars of innovation:

Advancing connection to first responders: First responders will have access to the most effective tools, resources, and critical communications that they need to save lives and keep the communities they serve safe 24/7.

Enhancing Next-Generation 9-1-1: The goal of this work will be to reduce wait times, divert a greater number of non-emergency calls and increase the level of supportive resources for front-line public safety call takers and dispatchers.

Mental health support for the community: This innovation will also help support Peel Police and their Community Safety and Well-Being plan, of which mental health and addictions is a key priority area in the Region.

“Peel Police is incredibly excited to launch our collaboration, co-creation and innovative work with Telus and better support our front-line personnel, citizens, and community as a whole,” said PRP Chief of Police Nishan Duraiappah.

We are looking forward to working closely with @PeelPolice to innovate on technology solutions that will better connect first responders and advance safety in our local communities🚑 https://t.co/26uyqaLu8O — TELUS News (@TELUSNews) October 6, 2022

“Telus is committed to leveraging our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change. This partnership with Peel Regional Police is a perfect example of that commitment in action,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, Telus.

Peel Regional Police is Canada’s third-largest municipal police service that serves a population of over 1.5 million Canadians.