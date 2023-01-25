Telus, UWindsor Announce $5 Million 5G Research Partnership

The University of Windsor (UWindsor) and Telus have announced the launch of a 5G-connected campus and lab to support advanced research with 5G technology.

As part of a multi-year agreement that began in 2020 to fuel the development of new applications for 5G technology, Telus is investing $5 million in the project.

The collaboration will not only support multidisciplinary research, but will also transform UWindsor campuses to enhance teaching, innovation, and collaboration.

Beyond the development of the 5G commercial lab, the central space in the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering and Innovation will be named the Telus Atrium.

“We are committed to fueling Canadian innovation with the network technology that connects academic institutions, researchers, and businesses with the people, resources, and information they need,” says Telus CTO Ibrahim Gedeon.

“By expanding our partnership with Telus, University of Windsor students and faculty members will have further opportunities to engage in meaningful research,” notes UWindsor VP Chris Houser.

“As they invest in 5G infrastructure and business resources, Telus has demonstrated leadership in facilitating the growth of IoT,” he continues.

“The University’s strong partnership with TELUS will support industry to further address real-world needs in everything from consumer electronics, to automobiles and home appliances, to industrial sensors and automation in manufacturing, to air and water quality sensors in environmental monitoring.”

Initial joint projects include:

Equipping connected vehicles for cross-border travel using 5G

Developing new cybersecurity applications for connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs)

Exploring the effective use of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in high-tech greenhouses to enable more efficient food production

To learn more about UWindsor’s research and innovation programs, visit this link.