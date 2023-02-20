Watching Animal Videos Makes Canadians Feel Happier, Says Telus

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

According to a new survey from Telus, 80% of Canadians feel happier after watching animal videos online, while 63% of respondents said it improves their mood.

Telus

The study found that half of the respondents prefer watching animal content online over other types of media.

Furthermore, 70% of pet owners were motivated to get a pet to help with their anxiety, depression, help battle loneliness, or reduce stress levels.

Telus helps Canadians joy by giving them more of the content they crave through its “Critter Comforts” video playlist on YouTube and Optik TV.

Critter Comforts is designed to boost people’s well-being and features Telus’ iconic critters who Canadians have come to know and love.

“Watching the playlist won’t just help viewers feel good, it will also do good for animals and the charities that support them,” notes Telus.

For every view of the Critter Comforts playlist on YouTube, Telus will give $1, up to $100,000 to charities that support service animals and wildlife rehabilitation.

Critter Comforts

“For the last two decades we have strategically built our brand to become one of the most trusted and iconic brands in Canada – centered around our beloved critters, world-leading technology and commitment to positive social change,” says Jill Schnarr, Chief Communications and Brand Officer, in an issued statement.

Telus Critter Comforts playlist “provides a simple and convenient alternative for Canadians to enjoy and benefit from the positive impact animals have on our daily lives,” said Dr. Aubrey Fine.

The Critter Comforts video playlist is now available on YouTube and available on Optik TV, on channel 147 for Telus customers in B.C. and Alberta, and channel 492 in Quebec, starting February 21, 2023.

