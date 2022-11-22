Videotron Black Friday 2022 Deals: Cell Phones, Internet and More

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

videotron black friday 2022

Quebecor’s Videotron has Black Friday deals for 2022 available, part of what they are calling “November Blackout Sales,” offering discounts on cell phones, plans, Internet and more.

You can check out Videotron’s Black Friday sales below…

Cell Phones

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starting at $0/month on contract with Take-back credit
  • Galaxy Z Flip4 starting at $5/month with select 2-year plans and Take-back credit
  • iPhone 13 at $0 with select 2-year plans and Take-back credit

Credits

  • Get $150 credit on your mobility invoice and $120/year for life when you combine select All-Inclusive plans with 24-month Simplified Payment option to an Internet service

Internet

  • Helix 400 Internet at $70/month
  • Hybrid Fibre 30 Internet at $45/month
  • Helix 30 Internet at $50/month

TV

  • Helix TV + Internet starting at $84/month
  • illico TV + Internet starting at $72/month

Videotron says these offers are available now through Black Friday (Nov. 25) and Cyber Monday.

Click here to check out our full Black Friday deals coverage being updated daily.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Vidéotron-Freedom Deal Will ‘End the Reign of the Big 3,’ Says Quebecor CEO

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau on Monday testified before the Competition Tribunal that his company's acquisition of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile would help lower wireless and internet prices across Canada (via Financial Post). The three-member Tribunal is reviewing Rogers's proposed $26 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications. It is being opposed by the Competition Bureau, which believes...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

Rogers-Shaw Merger Will Raise Prices for Low-Income Canadians, Says Expert

Rogers's proposed $26 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications will lead to higher telecom prices that will most significantly affect low-income Canadians, one expert told the Competition Tribunal on Friday — reports The Canadian Press. Lars Osberg, an economics professor at Dalhousie University, testified before the Tribunal during Friday's hearing as part of the Competition Bureau's...
Nehal Malik
3 days ago