Videotron Black Friday 2022 Deals: Cell Phones, Internet and More

Quebecor’s Videotron has Black Friday deals for 2022 available, part of what they are calling “November Blackout Sales,” offering discounts on cell phones, plans, Internet and more.
You can check out Videotron’s Black Friday sales below…
Cell Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starting at $0/month on contract with Take-back credit
- Galaxy Z Flip4 starting at $5/month with select 2-year plans and Take-back credit
- iPhone 13 at $0 with select 2-year plans and Take-back credit
Credits
- Get $150 credit on your mobility invoice and $120/year for life when you combine select All-Inclusive plans with 24-month Simplified Payment option to an Internet service
Internet
- Helix 400 Internet at $70/month
- Hybrid Fibre 30 Internet at $45/month
- Helix 30 Internet at $50/month
TV
- Helix TV + Internet starting at $84/month
- illico TV + Internet starting at $72/month
Videotron says these offers are available now through Black Friday (Nov. 25) and Cyber Monday.
