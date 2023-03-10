2023 Mario Day Deals: Nintendo Switch and Games Now Available

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

mario day 2023

Today is March 10, also known as Mar10 or Mario Day. That means it’s time to spend money on Nintendo products and the latest deals include a limited edition ‘Choose One’ Switch console with a choice of free game, plus other games on sale.

Nintendo’s website and authorized retailers all have these deals, but the easiest by far is to shop from Amazon Canada with Prime shipping speeds.

Here’s what’s on sale for 2023 Mario Day in Canada:

Various Mario Switch Games from $53 to $54 (was $79.99)

Click here to shop all the Mario Day deals on Amazon.ca while they are still available.

