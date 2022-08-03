Aeroplan Back to School Promo: 7x Apple Bonus Points

If you collect Aeroplan points, there’s a back-to-school event offering bonus points when you shop through the latter’s online portal for Apple products.

How to earn these points? You need to shop Apple’s website through Aeroplan’s online portal. Then, you’ll earn 7 points for every dollar spent on select Apple products.

The fine print notes exclusions do apply, meaning you won’t be able to get Aeroplan points on the following products (which of course includes some of the newest items):

Mac Studio

Studio Display

MacBook Air (M2)

MacBook Pro

Apple Pro Display XDR

Gift cards and gift wrap

Apple Developer Programs

Employee Purchasing Programs and shipping

Aeroplan says you can buy up to 5 units per eligible product; iPhone purchases are limited to 2 units within a 30-day period. Bonus points will show up in 6-8 weeks’ time.

“To earn Aeroplan points, you must complete your purchase during the same shopping session you start after clicking on the eStore link. If you visit other sites before completing your purchase, use a 3rd party browser extension, or use coupons not provided by eStore, you may not earn Aeroplan points on your purchase. If you disable cookies on your computer you will not be able to earn Aeroplan points, as cookies are used to authenticate you and allocate points to your account,” explains Aeroplan.

You’ll need to sign into your Aeroplan account, then click the ‘Aeroplan’ menu and then ‘eStore Shopping’. The featured banner shows the Aeroplan-Apple bonus event, which goes until August 14, 2022. The promo can be stacked with Apple’s own back-to-school event promo as well.

Thanks James