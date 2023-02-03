AirPods 2, AirPods 3, Beats Headphones and Earphones on Sale Right Now

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 wireless earphones, a deal is available right now on Amazon.ca.

AirPods 2 are on sale for $31 off at $148, saving you 17% off. These earbuds are powered by always-on “Hey Siri” and the company’s H1 chip, offering 24 hours of battery life with the charging case.

For the newer AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case, the price has been cut by $41 off down to $197.99, saving you 17% off. These earbuds sound much better than their predecessors, offering Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking plus an adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to your ears.

AirPods 3 also have a newer design that fits better in the ear and has up to 30 hours of listening time with the new MagSafe Charging Case.

There’s also a sale on Beats headphones and earphones right now on Amazon.ca as well. Check out what’s on sale below:

Also on sale right now on Amazon.ca are Apple Watch Series 8 GPS models, starting from $459.