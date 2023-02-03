AirPods 2, AirPods 3, Beats Headphones and Earphones on Sale Right Now

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

airpods 3 amazon

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 wireless earphones, a deal is available right now on Amazon.ca.

AirPods 2 are on sale for $31 off at $148, saving you 17% off. These earbuds are powered by always-on “Hey Siri” and the company’s H1 chip, offering 24 hours of battery life with the charging case.

For the newer AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case, the price has been cut by $41 off down to $197.99, saving you 17% off. These earbuds sound much better than their predecessors, offering Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking plus an adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to your ears.

AirPods 3 also have a newer design that fits better in the ear and has up to 30 hours of listening time with the new MagSafe Charging Case.

There’s also a sale on Beats headphones and earphones right now on Amazon.ca as well. Check out what’s on sale below:

Also on sale right now on Amazon.ca are Apple Watch Series 8 GPS models, starting from $459.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Canada 2023: Top Tech Gift Ideas

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you've been dragging your head thinking of something to get your dearest this year, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Valentine's Day: Apple.ca Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Apple released a bunch of new products in time for Valentine's shopping...
Nehal Malik
20 mins ago

Sonos Launches Sale on Select Speakers Ahead of the Super Bowl

Sonos announced on Friday it has kicked off a sale on select home theatre products just in time for the Super Bowl. “With Sonos, fans can immerse themselves in every exhilarating play, heart pounding pass, and thrilling touchdown like never before – bringing the sounds of the stadium to their living room watch party,” said […]
IIC Deals
9 hours ago

Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale for the First Time, Save Up to $70

Apple has debuted what appears to be the first sale on its latest Apple Watch Series 8 at various authorized resellers. Both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS models are on sale right now, at up to $70 off. Check out the following Apple Watch Series 8 discounts on Amazon.ca right now for […]
IIC Deals
19 hours ago