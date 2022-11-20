AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday Sale in Canada: Save $30 Off Right Now

1 hour ago

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 launched just over two months ago and they’ve just been discounted for Black Friday from various retailers, including Amazon.ca.

AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $30 off at $299 right now on Amazon Canada, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far, matching a previous early Black Friday sale seen from Costco.

For 2022, second-generation AirPods Pro haven’t changed much compared to its predecessor. There’s a new H2 chip, which offers upgrades to audio performance, including Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

Also new are Touch controls on AirPods Pro stems for media playback and volume adjustments, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size included in the box.

“AirPods revolutionized the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing in a statement back in September.

Click here to buy AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale and with Prime shipping speeds.

