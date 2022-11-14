Amazon Canada Black Friday Deals for 2022 Teased Ahead of 48-Hour Event [LIST]

Amazon Canada has announced its Black Friday event will kick off on Thursday, November 24 through November 25, as part of a 48-hour shopping extravaganza.

The online retailer says Prime members will get 30-minute early access to select Lightning deals throughout the holiday season and every day.

Below is a sneak peak at some of Amazon Canada’s Black Friday deals for 2022:

Amazon says you can also ask Alexa to find out what’s on sale, by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?”.

