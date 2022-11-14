Amazon Canada Black Friday Deals for 2022 Teased Ahead of 48-Hour Event [LIST]

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Just Went on Sale for $50 Off
Apple recently announced an all-new 2022 iPad, with a larger 10.9-inch display, an all-new design and a higher starting price of $599. The company is still selling last year’s 10.2-inch iPad at $449, and right now it’s on sale for $50 off at $399 on Amazon.ca, ahead of Black Friday. This is for the entry […]
Walmart Black Friday Canada Deals 2022: Apple Watch for $149 and More
Walmart Canada has launched its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering up to 50% off a variety of products, including discounts on Apple Watch and more. Here are some highlights below from the Walmart Black Friday flyer: Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm – $149 (save $100) Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm – $259 (save […]
Sonos Black Friday Deals 2022 Bring 20% Off its Top Products
Sonos has revealed their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022, offering 20% off some of their most popular products. Nov. 10 8am ET/5am PT These Sonos deals have arrived just ahead of the holiday season, offering 20% in savings on the following: Arc Wireless Soundbar: $879 (was $1,099 CAD) Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: $447 (was […]