Amazon Canada Black Friday Deals for 2022 Teased Ahead of 48-Hour Event [LIST]

IIC Deals
30 mins ago

amazon canada black friday deals

Amazon Canada has announced its Black Friday event will kick off on Thursday, November 24 through November 25, as part of a 48-hour shopping extravaganza.

The online retailer says Prime members will get 30-minute early access to select Lightning deals throughout the holiday season and every day.

Below is a sneak peak at some of Amazon Canada’s Black Friday deals for 2022:

Amazon says you can also ask Alexa to find out what’s on sale, by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?”.

Click here to check out Amazon.ca and the latest deals available at the moment.

