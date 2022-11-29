Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday Deals Have Been Extended

August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge Drops 59% Off to $94
The August Smart Lock (3rd gen) with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge has just dropped to an all-time low on Amazon.ca, down 59% to $94.99, saving you $135. This smart lock works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control your lock with your voice. This version does not support Apple’s HomeKit, as only the […]
Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Free on TSN with This Samsung Promo
If you recently purchased a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4, you can get a promo code to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup free on TSN for six months, as part of a recent freebie. According to Samsung, it explains “once you have received your eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 […]
Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones on Sale for $117 Off
Amazon Canada has dropped the price of Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, down to $662, saving you $117 off the regular price of $779. The sale price only applies to the Green colour. Last night, we alerted you about a $100 price drop but as of this morning, it’s now a bit cheaper at $662, shipped […]