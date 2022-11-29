Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday Deals Have Been Extended

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone—or have they? The company’s Cyber Monday deals have now shifted into “epic holiday deals for everyone,” with most discounts from this past U.S. Thanksgiving extended.

Check out some of the Cyber Monday deals that are still available right now…

Amazon, Apple, TVs and Other Tech 

Household, Lifestyle and More

Click here to shop these extended deals on Amazon.ca while they are still available. No better time to finish your holiday shopping than while on the porcelain throne, and on your smartphone.

