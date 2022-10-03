Amazon Device Deals: Save Up to 67% Off Echo, Fire TV, Kindle and More

Amazon has launched an expanded sale on a variety of its devices, slashing the prices on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Blink products and more. These sales come after Amazon announced new products last week.

Check out the full list of devices on sale below, which now includes Ring and Blink doorbells and cameras:

Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off

Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off

Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off

Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers

Kindle: Up to 27% Off

Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off

Ring and Blink Doorbells and Cameras

Echo Auto is also on sale for $24.99 (save $45; 64% off), which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. A new Echo Auto was announced by Amazon last week.