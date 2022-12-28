Amazon Devices on Sale for Up to 45% Off, Plus More Boxing Day Deals Still Available

Just when you thought the Boxing Day sales were over, think again. Amazon Canada still has a massive sale right now on its devices, offering up to 45% off.

Check out the following Amazon devices slashed, including Fire TV, Kindle, Echo and more:

Amazon Canada also has Apple products on sale still, too. Check out the sale below:

There are still some gaming deals available as well, in case you missed them:

Click here to shop all the Boxing Day deals on Amazon.ca while they are still available.

