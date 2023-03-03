Amazon Discounts Fire TV Sticks, Echo Speakers, Fire Televisions and More, Up to 43% Off

Amazon has launched a sale on more of its devices, with Fire TV sticks, Echo speakers and its Omni and 4-Series televisions getting discounted.

Check out what’s on sale below right now on Amazon:

Here are some other Amazon deals right now:

Click here to see the latest deals on Amazon.ca.

