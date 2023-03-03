Amazon Discounts Fire TV Sticks, Echo Speakers, Fire Televisions and More, Up to 43% Off

Apple’s Refurbished iPhone 11 Back in Stock from $539
Apple Canada has just restocked its refurbished iPhone 11 smartphones this morning, starting from $539. As of writing, the 64GB iPhone 11 is in stock for all five colours Black, Yellow, White, Green and Purple. There’s a 256GB Black iPhone 11 available for $719. The iPhone 11 was launched back in September 2019 and will...
Rogers EPP Deal: Pixel 7 for $0 with $50/20GB Plan, $270 Bill Credits
If you’re looking for a new smartphone and your employer offers the Rogers Preferred Program, which offers corporate plans for employees, you may want to reach out to your RPP representative. The latest offer is for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on the Rogers Upfront Edge program, a 2-year term. Upfront Edge...
Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from March 1
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung...