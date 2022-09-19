Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Deal: Save 31% Off Today Only

If you’re looking for a tablet for the kiddos, Amazon has slashed the price on its Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, down to $124.99, saving you $55 or 31% off, matching an all-time low on the site.
The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet runs a version of Android and has an 8-inch HD display, plus a 2-year worry free guarantee along with a bumper case with built-in stand. Amazon says if it breaks, return it and they will replace it.
Included is 1 year of the Amazon Kids+ subscription service offering games, apps, books, videos and more. The tablet includes 32GB of storage and 12 hours of battery life, while it can be recharged with USB-C. Essentially, this tablet is ready to go to war with your toddler and if it breaks you can get a replacement.
Click here to jump on the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet while it’s still on sale for today only.
Other articles in the category: Deals
