Amazon Fire Televisions on Sale for Up to 29% Off and More [LIST]

You Can Buy a PlayStation 5 Console for $519 on Amazon Right Now
Sony’s PlayStation 5 supply looks to be coming back, as you can buy a PS5 Digital Edition right now that’s not part of a bundle on Amazon.ca right now for $519.99 with Prime shipping speeds, ships from and sold by Amazon.ca and not a third-party reseller. During the COVID-19 pandemic, PlayStation 5 stock was sold […]
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Jan. 25
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: TCL and […]
Amazon Deals: Fire TV Devices and Ring Video Doorbell Up to 41% Off
Amazon Canada has a sale right now on its Fire TV devices and the Ring Video Doorbell, slashing prices by up to 41% off. Check out what’s on sale below right now… Fire TV Stick Lite – $34 (30% off) Fire TV Stick – $49 (17% off) Fire TV Stick 4K (14% off) Fire TV […]