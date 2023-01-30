Amazon Fire Televisions on Sale for Up to 29% Off and More [LIST]

Amazon Canada has discounted its Fire Televisions as part of sale right now, offering up to 29% off select models.

The Fire TVs on sale right now are from the company’s entry 4-Series and flagship Omni Series lineup with hands-free Alexa and Dolby Vision (only 65 and 75”). These televisions run Fire TV and include all the streaming apps you want but at somewhat affordable prices compared to other high-end televisions. Televisions are on sale ahead of the Super Bowl set for Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Here’s what’s on sale right now…

Also on sale still is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, at 41% off at $49.99.

Other Amazon Deals Right Now:

Click here to see all the latest deals from Amazon.ca.

