Amazon New Year’s Sale: Deals on Apple, Echo Speakers, Fitness Equipment and More

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon sale new year's

Amazon Canada has some New Year deals for 2023 right now, which includes discounts on Apple MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, plus its own devices such as Echo speakers and more, including Sony OLED TVs and fitness products (of course).

Check out our curated list of deals available right now on Amazon below…

Amazon Devices

Apple MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches on Sale

Electronics 

Fitness Products

Click here to check out all the deals on Amazon.ca right now while they are still available.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Offers Free Comics: Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man and More [LIST]

Free Comic Book Day happens annually in May, which is a campaign by the comic book industry to lure new readers. Amazon also has been offering free digital comic books as part of the promotion, and if you haven’t downloaded the freebies from last year, they are still available, including some from years in the […]
IIC Deals
11 mins ago

Buy PlayStation 5 on Amazon Canada Now Before it Sells Out

Still trying to find a PlayStation 5? Looks like a batch has now hit Amazon.ca. You can embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the Sony PlayStation 5 Console - God of War Ragnarok bundle, available now back in stock on Amazon Canada ($729.96). In God of War, Kratos returns...
Usman Qureshi
23 hours ago

Costco Online One-Day Sale: AirPods Pro 2 for $269, AirPods 2 for $119

Happy New Year, everybody! Costco.ca has launched a one-day sale on a variety of items and included are Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2, reaching some all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $269.99, saving you $59 off Apple’s regular price of $329. “AirPods Pro have been reengineered for even […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago