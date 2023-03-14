Amazon Offers Deals ‘With Prime’, Dropping Kindle to Lowest Price and More

Amazon has debuted deal “with Prime”, offering exclusive discounts for those subscribed to Prime. These deals have also dropped some Amazon devices to their lowest price ever, such as the latest 2022 Kindle.

The Kindle (2022) is now down 27% to $94.99, the lowest price for the device on the site, saving you $35.

There’s also an existing Kindle promo on top of this, where if you buy 2, you can get $20 off, effectively taking the price for each down to $84.99. The buy 2 and get $20 off promo applies to Kindle 11th Gen, Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen, Kindle Oasis 10th Gen, and Kindle Scribe 11th Gen devices.

Other deals “with Prime” are as follows according to our checks:

Other sales on Amazon devices:

Other deals ongoing right now:

Click here to see all the deals on Amazon.ca right now.

