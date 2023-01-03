Amazon Offers Free Comics: Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man and More [LIST]

Free Comic Book Day happens annually in May, which is a campaign by the comic book industry to lure new readers. Amazon also has been offering free digital comic books as part of the promotion, and if you haven’t downloaded the freebies from last year, they are still available, including some from years in the past.

Here are some of the free comics from 2022 (via RFD):

Some solder free comics are available as well:

How to read these free comics? You don’t need an Amazon Kindle, but just the Kindle mobile app and an Amazon account. So that means you can view these on your iPhone, iPad and more.

Click here to see all the free comics available on Amazon.ca.