Amazon Omni Series 4K Televisions with Dolby Vision Hit Lowest Prices Ever, and More

Amazon has slashed the prices of its devices for Valentine’s Day deals, and one of them includes the company’s own Omni Series 4K televisions, particularly the 75” which has reached its lowest price ever.

The Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision and hands-free with Alexa is on sale for 36% off at $899.99, saving you $500 off. Its previous all-time low was $999. That’s only $90 more compared to the same 65” Omni Series TV, which is also on sale and an all-time low.

Only the 65” and 75″ 4K Omni Series televisions support Dolby Vision 4K Ultra HD, on top of HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

The 50-inch Omni Series is on sale for 37% off at $409, while the 43” in down 31% at $359, both all-time lows.

Here are other Amazon deals for Valentine’s Day:

