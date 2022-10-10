Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Start at Midnight, But Here are Early Sales [LIST]

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon prime early access deals

Amazon Canada is set to launch its two-day ‘Prime Early Access Sale’, set to kick off at midnight PDT tonight. But ahead of the two-day sale (essentially dubbed the second Prime Day of this year), Amazon has slashed prices on its devices, plus offered more deals.

Check out the list of what’s on sale right now, below:

Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off

Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off

Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off 

Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers

Kindle: Up to 27% Off

Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off

Ring and Blink Doorbells and Cameras

Ring Alarms

Fire Tablets

Kids Fire Tablets

Other Deals

Echo Auto is also on sale for $24.99 (save $45; 64% off), which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. A new Echo Auto was announced by Amazon earlier this month.

Check out all the Amazon deals available now by clicking this link.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple Watch Series 7 on Sale for $100 Off Again

Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale again at various retailers including Amazon.ca, slashed by $100 off. Both 41mm and 45mm sizes are on sale right now—check out the prices below: 41mm – $429 (save $100) 45mm – $469 (save $100) The discounts come after Apple Watch Series 8 debuted this year with essentially the […]
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Amazon Device Deals: Save Up to 67% Off Echo, Fire TV, Kindle and More

Amazon has launched an expanded sale on a variety of its devices, slashing the prices on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Blink products and more. These sales come after Amazon announced new products last week. Check out the full list of devices on sale below, which now includes Ring and Blink doorbells and cameras: Fire TV […]
IIC Deals
7 days ago