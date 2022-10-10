Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Start at Midnight, But Here are Early Sales [LIST]
Amazon Canada is set to launch its two-day ‘Prime Early Access Sale’, set to kick off at midnight PDT tonight. But ahead of the two-day sale (essentially dubbed the second Prime Day of this year), Amazon has slashed prices on its devices, plus offered more deals.
Check out the list of what’s on sale right now, below:
Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $29.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $34.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote – $44.99 (40% off)
- Up to 13% Off 4-Series Smart 4K TVs
- Up to $300 off Omni Series 4K TVs
Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off
Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off
Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers
- Eero 6+ – $129 (35% off)
- Eero 6 – $110 (15% off)
- Eero Pro 6E – $257 (40% off)
- Eero Pro 6 – $194 (35% off)
Kindle: Up to 27% Off
- Kindle Oasis – $249 (24% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite – $109 (27% off)
- Kindle (2019) – $99 (17% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature – $159 (24% off)
Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off
Ring and Blink Doorbells and Cameras
- Up to 31% off Ring Doorbell, Floodlight Cam and more
- Up to 50% off Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Bundles
- Up to 23% off Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Alarms
Fire Tablets
Kids Fire Tablets
- Fire HD 8 Kids – $119 (33% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids – $194 (25% off)
- Fire 7 Kids – $94 (32% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro – $194 (25% off)
Other Deals
- Up to 21% off Google Nest security cameras
- Up to 43% off Sony Headphones
- Up to $400 off select Acer products
- Up to $200 off iRobot Roombas
- Up to 29% off Fitbit Sense and Versa 3
Echo Auto is also on sale for $24.99 (save $45; 64% off), which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. A new Echo Auto was announced by Amazon earlier this month.
Check out all the Amazon deals available now by clicking this link.