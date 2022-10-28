Amazon Sale: Eero WiFi 6 Plus and 6E Mesh Systems Up to 40% Off

Amazon Canada has a sale right on their eero wireless routers, specifically its eero 6+ and eero Pro 6E systems, slashed by 40% off.

Check out the discounts below:

Eero 6+ supports up to a gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and extra bandwidth on the 160 MHz radio channel, plus has two 1.0 Gb Ethernet ports on each unit, for coverage up to 4,500 sq ft.

As for eero Pro 6E, the newest mesh Wi-Fi system supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps when using wired ( up to 1 Gbps) and wireless (up to 1.3 Gbps). Wi-Fi 6E support adds the 6 GHz radio band to compatible devices, while the system can support 100+ connected devices and coverage for up to 6,000 sq ft.

Click here to jump on the eero wireless router sale while it’s still available.