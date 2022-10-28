Amazon Sale: Eero WiFi 6 Plus and 6E Mesh Systems Up to 40% Off

Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Oct. 26
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Save […]
Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) on Clearance Ahead of the Newest Launch in November
Apple announced a new Apple TV 4K is coming in November last week, offering a processor upgrade, double the storage, a slightly smaller design, plus Thread networking support for the most expensive version to go with a price drop. Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage now starts at $179, but if you’re looking to save […]
Apple Restocks Refurbished 12.9″ iPad Pro (2018) for $699 After Price Drop
If you’re looking for a trusty 2018 iPad Pro, you can find a variety of Wi-Fi models with various storage configurations restocked on Apple Canada’s website, with a price drop. For example, the 64GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi is available for $699 CAD. In 2020, this refurbished model was priced at $899 and then cut […]