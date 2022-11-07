Amazon Slashes its Latest Fire TV Sticks by Up to 50% Off

IIC Deals
13 seconds ago

amazon fire tv stick sale

Amazon has launched a huge sale on its latest Fire TV Sticks, offering up to 50% off right now. The sale applies to the following:

Also on sale ahead of Black Friday is the Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision and hands-free with Alexa, cut by 5% off to $999.

Click here to see all the latest deals right now on Amazon.ca.

Other articles in the category: Deals

LG UltraGear 34-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Slashed by 32% Off, Save $368

Those looking for a widescreen gaming monitor, check out the following price drop on the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio and 160 Hz Adaptive-Sync overclocked refresh rate. This 34-inch LG HDR IPS gaming monitor with Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology has been slashed by 32%, saving you $368 at $798.98 […]
IIC Deals
52 mins ago
airpods pro 2 deal

Early Black Friday 2022 AirPods Pro Deal: Save $30 Off at $299

If you’re looking for an early Black Friday deal on Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2, check out Costco.ca this weekend. Right now, you can buy the latest AirPods Pro 2 for $299.99, saving you $30 off Apple’s regular price of $329. This deal is available online and at Costco warehouses, only on Saturday and Sunday, […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago