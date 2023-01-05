Amazon’s Kindle Scribe on Sale for the First Time, Up to 24% Off

Back in September, Amazon announced the new Kindle Scribe e-reader, that includes a pen for writing and note-taking. The Scribe has a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display and now it’s on sale for the first time on Amazon.ca.

Amazon has cut standalone Scribe units by up to 12% off from $384, while Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles are on sale for up to 23% off (includes Premium Pen, Fabric Folio Cover, Power Adapter).

The company says with Scribe, you can review documents and take notes digitally, while also reading all your Kindle books.

“Kindle Scribe is perfect for reading and writing, even in direct sunlight. The large display gives you room to take notes and journal, and makes it easy to adjust font size and margin width for improved reading comfort. Writing on Kindle Scribe feels like writing on paper. From the natural grip of the pen in your hand, to the sound you hear when you write, Kindle Scribe’s surface is crafted for the best possible reading and writing experience,” explains Amazon.

