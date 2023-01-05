Amazon’s Kindle Scribe on Sale for the First Time, Up to 24% Off

IIC Deals
31 mins ago

Kindle scribe bundle

Back in September, Amazon announced the new Kindle Scribe e-reader, that includes a pen for writing and note-taking. The Scribe has a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display and now it’s on sale for the first time on Amazon.ca.

Amazon has cut standalone Scribe units by up to 12% off from $384, while Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles are on sale for up to 23% off (includes Premium Pen, Fabric Folio Cover, Power Adapter).

The company says with Scribe, you can review documents and take notes digitally, while also reading all your Kindle books.

“Kindle Scribe is perfect for reading and writing, even in direct sunlight. The large display gives you room to take notes and journal, and makes it easy to adjust font size and margin width for improved reading comfort. Writing on Kindle Scribe feels like writing on paper. From the natural grip of the pen in your hand, to the sound you hear when you write, Kindle Scribe’s surface is crafted for the best possible reading and writing experience,” explains Amazon.

Click here to jump on the Kindle Scribe sale while it’s still available.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Offers Free Comics: Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man and More [LIST]

Free Comic Book Day happens annually in May, which is a campaign by the comic book industry to lure new readers. Amazon also has been offering free digital comic books as part of the promotion, and if you haven’t downloaded the freebies from last year, they are still available, including some from years in the […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Buy PlayStation 5 on Amazon Canada Now Before it Sells Out

Still trying to find a PlayStation 5? Looks like a batch has now hit Amazon.ca. You can embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the Sony PlayStation 5 Console - God of War Ragnarok bundle, available now back in stock on Amazon Canada ($729.96). In God of War, Kratos returns...
Usman Qureshi
3 days ago