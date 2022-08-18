Ampli Cash Back App to Join RBC Avion Rewards Program

The free Ampli app offers automatic cash back when you connect your debit and credit cards and shop at participating retailers, with minimum $15 cash outs available via Interac e-Transfer. The app was created three years ago by RBC and starting later this month, Ampli will join the bank’s Avion Rewards program.

Ampli allows you to ‘double dip’ as you can earn cash back on top of existing loyalty cash and points from your credit cards.

The new name Ampli by Avion Rewards will launch around August 25 and the app says “we’ll be able to deliver more offers and savings to our members,” in an email to customers.

Avion Rewards is the loyalty and rewards program for eligible RBC customers. Starting around August 25, Avion Rewards members will be able to collect points, cash back offers and savings, in just one program. There are over 1,900 retailers that support cash back opportunities with Ampli.

For existing Ampli customers that are not RBC customers, they can continue to use Ampli as usual after the latter joins Avion Rewards. To date, Ampli says they have issued over $1 million in cash back and prizes.

Click here to download Ampli for iOS and Android—it’s free and you get $5 for signing up.

Disclosure: Ampli is an affiliate partner of iPhone in Canada and allows readers to help support the site.