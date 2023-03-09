Apple AirPods 3 Just Hit the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

After we told you about the sale on Apple’s AirPods 3 wireless earphones yesterday, Amazon.ca has not only matched the price from Visions but also undercut them as well.

AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are on sale for $197.99 right now Amazon.ca, which is the lowest price ever for these earphones on the site, saving you $41.

AirPods 3 include a new design and now supports Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, to go with Adaptive EQ. You get extra battery life over AirPods 2 plus they are sweat and IPX4 water resistant.

AirPods 3 are available with Prime shipping speeds. The version of AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case are also on sale but slightly higher at $199.

Other AirPods on sale right now on Amazon include AirPods 2 at $149, saving you $30.

Click here to buy AirPods 3 on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale. Maybe an early gift for Mother’s Day?