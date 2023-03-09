Apple AirPods 3 Just Hit the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

After we told you about the sale on Apple’s AirPods 3 wireless earphones yesterday, Amazon.ca has not only matched the price from Visions but also undercut them as well.
AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are on sale for $197.99 right now Amazon.ca, which is the lowest price ever for these earphones on the site, saving you $41.
AirPods 3 include a new design and now supports Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, to go with Adaptive EQ. You get extra battery life over AirPods 2 plus they are sweat and IPX4 water resistant.
AirPods 3 are available with Prime shipping speeds. The version of AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case are also on sale but slightly higher at $199.
Other AirPods on sale right now on Amazon include AirPods 2 at $149, saving you $30.
Click here to buy AirPods 3 on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale. Maybe an early gift for Mother’s Day?
Other articles in the category: Deals
Google Sale: Pixel Smartphones Cut by $200, Next Doorbell and Pixel Buds Discounted
Google has launched a sale on its Pixel smartphones, Nest Doorbell, Pixel Buds and speaker bundles, offering up to $200 off in savings. The latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have been cut by $200, and are now available at $599 and $979. The Pixel 6a has been discounted by $200 and is...
Apple AirPods 3 on Sale Right Now for 17% Off at $198
If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s AirPods 3 with Wireless MagSafe Charging Case, they are on sale right now for 17% off at $198, saving you $41 off the regular price of $239 on Apple.ca. The sale is over at Visions.ca at $198, available online with free shipping and in-store. The sale ends...
Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from March 8
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung...